HCMC residents joyfully celebrate New Year 2025

Residents and tourists in Ho Chi Minh City flocked to the city center to celebrate the arrival of 2025 on the evening of December 31. Grand music festivals and countdown events became unforgettable experiences.

Audience enjoys Tiger Remix music festival and countdown event.

By early afternoon, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street was already bustling with tens of thousands of people. The HCMC People's Committee headquarters, nearby buildings, and shops were brightly decorated, and dazzling lights enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Traffic congestion on several routes

Traffic in Districts 1 and 3 began to jam around 5 p.m., especially near Ben Thanh Market, Saigon Opera House, and major shopping centers. By 6 p.m., Nguyen Hue Street was crowded, particularly around the stage area, making movement difficult. Some attendees, feeling overwhelmed, moved away from the dense crowd, while others came prepared with fans, water, and snacks to share.

Saigon Riverside Park area also faced severe congestion. Despite efforts by traffic authorities to manage the flow, the sheer volume of vehicles caused significant delays for travelers.

People gather at the city center.

New Year's music events such as Tiger Remix, City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025, and The Global Celebration in HCMC attracted a large number of participants. These programs featured renowned artists like Son Tung MTP, Den Vau, Hoang Thuy Linh, My Tam, Binz, Justatee, Chillies, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Tang Duy Tan, Trang Phap, Rhyder, and others, delivering vibrant atmospheres and stunning performances with artistic lighting and dazzling fireworks.

Artists perform at the music festival at Saigon Riverside Park.

More than just musical festivities, these events created moments of community connection, reaffirming HCMC as a dynamic cultural hub full of hope for the New Year.

The festive atmosphere left a lasting impression on both locals and visitors. Ai Van (a resident in District 8) and her child dressed in traditional ao dai to capture memorable moments, while Thanh Long's family traveled from Ba Ria-Vung Tau to record their joyful experiences on video.

Ai Van and her daughter

Thanh Long's family travels from Ba Ria-Vung Tau to record their joyful experiences on video.

Melody's family

Foreigners celebrate New Year in Ho Chi Minh City.

First-time attendees Minh Quan and Thu Ha expressed their excitement at being immersed in the music and lights during the countdown. International visitors, such as Melody (from the US) and Pierre Lefevre (from France), shared their enthusiasm for the vibrant atmosphere and the hospitality of the Vietnamese people, describing it as an unforgettable experience.

Related News New Year's celebrations kick off around HCMC longform

By Hong An, Trong Trung, Tieu Tan – Translated by Thuy Doan