HCMC residents joyfully celebrate New Year 2025

By early afternoon, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street was already bustling with tens of thousands of people. The HCMC People's Committee headquarters, nearby buildings, and shops were brightly decorated, and dazzling lights enhanced the festive atmosphere.
Traffic in Districts 1 and 3 began to jam around 5 p.m., especially near Ben Thanh Market, Saigon Opera House, and major shopping centers. By 6 p.m., Nguyen Hue Street was crowded, particularly around the stage area, making movement difficult. Some attendees, feeling overwhelmed, moved away from the dense crowd, while others came prepared with fans, water, and snacks to share.
Saigon Riverside Park area also faced severe congestion. Despite efforts by traffic authorities to manage the flow, the sheer volume of vehicles caused significant delays for travelers.
New Year's music events such as Tiger Remix, City Tet Fest - Thu Duc 2025, and The Global Celebration in HCMC attracted a large number of participants. These programs featured renowned artists like Son Tung MTP, Den Vau, Hoang Thuy Linh, My Tam, Binz, Justatee, Chillies, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Tang Duy Tan, Trang Phap, Rhyder, and others, delivering vibrant atmospheres and stunning performances with artistic lighting and dazzling fireworks.
More than just musical festivities, these events created moments of community connection, reaffirming HCMC as a dynamic cultural hub full of hope for the New Year.
The festive atmosphere left a lasting impression on both locals and visitors. Ai Van (a resident in District 8) and her child dressed in traditional ao dai to capture memorable moments, while Thanh Long's family traveled from Ba Ria-Vung Tau to record their joyful experiences on video.
First-time attendees Minh Quan and Thu Ha expressed their excitement at being immersed in the music and lights during the countdown. International visitors, such as Melody (from the US) and Pierre Lefevre (from France), shared their enthusiasm for the vibrant atmosphere and the hospitality of the Vietnamese people, describing it as an unforgettable experience.