New Year's celebrations kick off around HCMC

In Ho Chi Minh City, fireworks lit up the sky on the night of December 31 to welcome in the New Year of 2025 when revellers joined in a mass rendition of New Year’s greeting songs.

A spectacular fireworks display at midnight on January 1, 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Local people and visitors flocked to Nguyen Hue walking street and Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1 yesterday evening to admire the fireworks performance.

Ms. Nguyen Thuy Linh, 41, from Binh Thanh District, and her family were extremely excited about the fireworks display. She expressed her emotions about the moment of transition between the old year and the New Year and the happiness of being with her family at the most sacred time.

Mr. Hoang Van Minh, 37, of Thu Duc City, said that he hoped the New Year would bring people luck, peace, and greater success.

Ho Chi Minh City performed stunning fireworks at three places to light up the city's night sky on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2025.

Accordingly, a high-range firework display was set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. Two low-range firework displays were organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 and Van Phuc City in Thu Duc City’s Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances were displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2025.

The city’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party took place at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters on Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 with the participation of thousands of people.

In addition, a wide range of cultural activities welcoming the New Year were organized in Thu Duc City and districts across the city on the night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

On this occasion, many sports events are scheduled to take place in the city, such as the Ho Chi Minh City International Martial Arts Festival, a bike race, and a marathon.

Images of the stunning fireworks to welcome New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City:

