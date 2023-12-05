Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC releases more than 22,000 house ownership certificates in 2023

SGGPO

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment reported that until November 2023, over 20,000 house ownership certificates, land use right certificates were issued to city dwellers.

06-8309.jpg


It is expected that this month, another 1,795 house owners will receive the ownership certificates, making a total of 22,000 released papers this year. Compared to the statistics at the beginning of the year, stating that 81,000 houses are in need of a house ownership certificate, there are now 59,000 waiting for that important paper.

The houses still without an ownership certificate belong to four groups of:

  1. Those whose project investors are late in submitting sufficient documents for the certificate issuance procedure (30,896 houses). The Natural Resources and Environment Department of HCMC has already asked related businesses to identify their difficulties so that it can provide corresponding help and accelerate this procedure.
  2. Those in 29 projects as a new type of real estate that have not been regulated in any legal documents (10,019 houses). They are waiting for directions from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to complete the ownership certificate procedure.
  3. Those in 39 projects that need to fulfill additional financial duties (19,958 houses).
  4. Those in 18 projects that are under investigation or checking (8,235 houses).
By Duc Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

HCMC house ownership certificates 2023 Accommodation projects troublesome projects

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn