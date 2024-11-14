HCMC recovers long-stalled projects, combating waste

Construction on the 2.7-kilometer section of Ring Road 2, extending from Pham Van Dong Road to the Go Dua intersection in Thu Duc City, has been halted for an extended period

According to a directing document signed by the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee today, the Department of Finance was tasked with proposing 20 long-stalled projects and addresses to solve first in accordance with Decrees 167 and 67. The Department of Construction was directed to provide solutions for social housing projects and resettlement land plots.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment was instructed to advise on resolving the implementation of financial obligations for project land, ensuring compliance with regulations and avoiding waste or loss.

Specifically, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee instructed heads of relevant departments, the Chairmen of the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, and the directors of construction investment project management boards to conduct an urgent review and compile comprehensive statistics on all projects that have been delayed or suspended, construction sites that have been halted, and headquarters and offices that are either not being used or are not being used efficiently.

The chairman simultaneously requested that proactive measures be taken to identify solutions for the immediate and comprehensive resolution of issues and deficiencies. He emphasized the need to organize and allocate resources efficiently to expedite the execution of delayed projects, those that have been inactive for an extended period, and projects that are currently behind schedule, ensuring they are operational and utilized to enhance effectiveness in line with the project's goals.

Local authorities and organizations are instructed to optimize the use of office buildings and headquarters within the region, particularly those that have undergone administrative unit restructuring.

All of these tasks must be completed before November 30.

The Department of Planning and Investment will oversee the implementation of investment projects. The Department of Finance will prioritize resolving land and housing issues in 20 projects, following Decrees 167 and 67. The Department of Construction will recommend social housing and resettlement land projects, adhering to current regulations.

