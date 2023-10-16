HCMC records six more monkeypox cases

During the past week, HCMC identified six more cases of monkeypox, increasing the total count of monkeypox cases in the city to 19.

According to the HCMC Department of Health, among these cases, two were imported, and one had recently visited Taiwan (China). Presently, 12 monkeypox patients are in isolation and receiving treatment. All patients are in stable condition.

The HCMC Department of Health reported that monkeypox has an incubation period of six to 13 days and can typically clear up on its own within two to three weeks. Symptoms may differ depending on the stage of the disease but are akin to those of chickenpox.

Individuals afflicted by the disease frequently exhibit symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, fatigue, and a rash that resembles blisters. These rashes may appear on the face, inside the mouth, or on various body parts, including the hands, feet, breasts, genitals, or anus.

In order to be proactive in preventing monkeypox, the Ministry of Health advises people to adopt preventive measures. These measures include covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, preferably using a cloth, handkerchief, disposable tissue, or the inside of their elbow, to minimize the dissemination of respiratory secretions. It is also essential to wash hands with soap and clean water or use hand sanitizer immediately after coughing or sneezing.

Additionally, people should avoid spitting in public places and maintain good hand hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and clean water or using hand sanitizer.

People experiencing unexplained acute rashes, along with one or more concerning symptoms, should promptly reach out to a healthcare facility for monitoring and consultation. At the same time, it is advised to self-isolate voluntarily and abstain from sexual contact.

People should avoid close contact with individuals who have monkeypox and refrain from direct contact with their wounds, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects or belongings. People are advised to report to healthcare authorities if there are individuals confirmed or suspected to have the disease at their residences or workplaces for timely consultation and proper handling. Self-treatment is not recommended.