African Swine Fever outbreak detected in Vinh Long Province

Local authorities had just detected and handled an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in Thanh Thuan Hamlet, My Thuan Commune.

Deputy Director of the Vinh Long Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Le Van Dong on July 18 reported that a man purchased 37 pigs from a livestock trader outside the province.

By July 10, eight out of the pigs had died. Right after that, the man promptly reported the incident to local authorities.

Authorities collected samples of all pigs and sent them to the Center for Animal Health Diagnostics and Veterinary Testing II for testing. Results showed that they were positive for the African swine fever virus.

All infected pigs, totaling over one ton, were promptly culled.

The authorities have disinfected the outbreak site and nearby areas, as well as set up disease control zones in accordance with regulations.

Deputy Director of the Vinh Long Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Le Van Dong said that outbreak control efforts were carried out strictly, including outbreak zoning and monitoring, to minimize the risk of further spread.

Currently, Vinh Long Province has more than 945,000 pigs. My Thuan Commune alone has 63 livestock households with over 5,100 pigs.

After the outbreak was detected, the provincial agriculture sector has called for stricter control over the transport, slaughter and sale of pork products, and strictly handled violations such as the illegal dumping of pig carcasses or transporting sick pigs, which pose a risk of spreading the disease.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong