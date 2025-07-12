Hospital Director reveals construction of new blood bank

Ho

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents a commemorative flag to Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.

Yesterday, Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary (1975-2025), 35 years since the establishment of its medical examination and treatment block, and 30 years since Vietnam's first stem cell transplant. Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy attended the ceremony.

Dr. Phu Chi Dung, Director of the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the hospital serves as the final referral hospital in the southern region for blood transfusion and hematology. This facility provides comprehensive treatment for all hematological disorders, ranging from benign and malignant conditions to genetic diseases affecting both children and adults.

Annually, the hospital admits nearly 10,000 inpatients and handles 140,000 outpatient visits. In its early days, the hospital primarily focused on receiving whole blood, preparing blood products, and assisting in the treatment of blood-related disorders alongside other hospitals.

On a daily basis, only a few dozen blood units were received and distributed. The hospital's blood bank has now achieved international standards. In 2024 alone, the hospital produced up to 650,000 units of various blood products, supplying Ho Chi Minh City and several neighboring provinces.

Notably, on July 15, 1995, the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City marked a significant milestone with the successful execution of the first hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Since then, the hospital has performed over 700 organ transplants, making it the leading institution in the country for the number of transplants conducted.

Hospital Director Phu Chi Dung revealed that the hospital will soon commence the construction of a new blood bank with a large capacity, the most modern in the region, to meet the demand for blood storage and supply for Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

The hospital is also accelerating the early procurement of new and rare medications, ensuring that patients have access to advanced treatment drugs without needing to travel abroad. In fact, many patients who previously sought treatment overseas are now returning to receive care here.

During the anniversary celebration, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy acknowledged and praised the hospital's achievements over the past period, while also urging the hospital to maintain the international JCI quality standards. The hospital is exploring the early establishment of a second facility in the former Binh Duong or Ba Ria - Vung Tau areas.

It is unacceptable for patients from Ho Chi Minh City living in remote areas to spend five hours daily, including traffic delays, to receive treatment here.

According to Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development and is preparing to build a system of specialized hospitals to serve the city's residents and the surrounding areas comprehensively and sustainably.

She emphasized that the healthcare sector in Ho Chi Minh City must focus on four strategic goals such as establishing the city as a regional center for specialized medical care, developing smart hospitals, promoting precision medicine, digital healthcare, and personalized medicine and enhancing the capacity for preventive healthcare and specialized treatment.

The Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital will be a key player in this development strategy, leading not only in diagnosis and treatment but also in digital transformation, scientific research, and international collaboration. The healthcare sector must continue to innovate its hospital management model to be modern and transparent. Focusing on patients as the center, it is essential to proactively plan and develop a team of top experts to best serve the public, emphasized Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan