Ministry of Health proposes financial assistance for childbirth

The Ministry of Health has proposed financial assistance for childbirth and for having two daughters.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan spoke this at yesterday's rally to celebrate World Population Day (on July 11) in 2025 with the theme 'Reproductive autonomy in a changing world'.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Health in coordination with the United Nations Population Fund Office in Vietnam.

During the event, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan announced that the Ministry of Health is concentrating on the development of the Population Law and the Target Program for health care, population, and development for the period from 2026 to 2035.

Specifically, the Ministry of Health has included in the draft Population Law several priority elements. The draft law has been submitted to the Government for consideration by the National Assembly at its 10th session in October 2025.

These include preferential maternity leave, financial or material support upon childbirth, assistance for prenatal and newborn screening for women, prioritized access to social housing support policies.

In addition, the Ministry also sugggested other forms of assistance tailored to the socio-economic development context of each period and financial incentives, either in cash or kind, for families with a single child and two daughters.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan

preferential maternity leave newborn screening material support upon childbirth financial assistance social housing support policy

