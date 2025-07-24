Ho Chi Minh City records one case of Whooping Cough

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported this morning that the city has recorded a case of whooping cough in a young child, over one month old in Long Dien Commune.

The child has not yet reached the age for whooping cough vaccination.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) confirmed that the child had been in contact exclusively with family members. After receiving medical care, the child’s condition stabilized and he has since been discharged to recover at home.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection spread through direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions, typically from coughing or sneezing. It's particularly prevalent among people in close quarters like households and schools and primarily affects children under 5 years old.

The disease may begin with no fever or mild fever, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, loss of appetite, and coughing. Subsequently, the child experiences intense, uncontrollable coughing fits, with a characteristic 'whooping' sound when inhaling, often followed by excessive mucus, saliva, and vomiting. The disease can progress severely and is potentially fatal due to secondary infections causing complications like pneumonia or bronchitis, especially in children who are not fully vaccinated or are malnourished.

HCDC recommends vaccination as the most effective measure to prevent whooping cough. Children should receive all doses in the Expanded Immunization Program (at 2, 3, 4 months, and a booster at 18 months). Adolescents should receive a booster at 11-12 years old or 10 years after the last dose. Adults, pregnant women, caregivers of young children, and healthcare workers are also advised to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of transmission.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan