Ministry requires hospitals to implement electronic prescriptions before October

As per the Ministry of Health’s recently issued circular, all hospitals in the country must implement electronic prescriptions before October 1.

Electronic prescriptions must be done before October 1

The Ministry has just issued Circular No. 26/2025/TT-BYT outlining regulations on prescriptions and the use of chemical drugs and biologicals for outpatient treatment at medical establishments.

According to the circular, the Ministry requires that all medical facilities classified as hospitals must implement electronic prescriptions by October 1. Other medical facilities must follow suit by January 1, 2026. Electronic prescriptions, which are created, displayed, digitally signed, shared, and stored electronically, carry the same legal weight as traditional paper prescriptions.

Electronic prescriptions are part of the broader electronic medical record system. The Ministry of Health also requires medical facilities to upload electronic prescriptions to the national prescription system immediately after completing the examination and treatment process for both outpatients and inpatients.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management Vuong Anh Duong, once electronic prescribing is implemented, the prescribing and pharmacy systems will be interconnected. It will be possible to track which prescriptions have been fulfilled, and detect any discrepancies between prescribed and dispensed medications.

This marks a significant advancement in controlling the sale of medications without prescriptions, especially antibiotics. With full synchronization of prescriptions, authorities can promptly identify and address cases of medication misuse, improper prescribing, or unauthorized drug sales.

For the public, the use of QR codes on electronic prescriptions makes it easier to access information about medications, dosages, and treatment history. This is a valuable tool that helps patients actively monitor their medication use, enhancing transparency and safety in drug administration.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan