Ho Chi Minh City urgently responds to dengue fever outbreak

Amid the increasingly complicated developments of the dengue fever outbreak across Ho Chi Minh City, the City Department of Health announced on July 25 that it had sent a task force to inspect and provide rapid response support in the outbreak sites.

Accordingly, Van Phuc 2 Hospital and An Phu Hospital, located in An Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, are facing the risk of being overwhelmed with inpatient dengue cases as the number of infections has rapidly increased over the past three weeks.

The task force from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, including the Medical Profession Division, medical experts from Children's Hospital 1 and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, and the Ho Chi Minh City's Center for Disease Control, conducted an on-site inspection for patient reception and treatment efforts.

As a result, the task force has requested the hospitals to review their treatment process, organize in-hospital consultations and coordinate with higher-level hospitals to promptly give treatment for severe cases.

Additionally, the hospitals have been instructed to provide training for their medical staff on outpatient treatment standards and strictly comply with daily and weekly disease reporting regulations.

Meanwhile, Vung Tau Medical Center is actively carrying out various dengue fever prevention measures across the wards of Phuoc Thang, Rach Dua, Tam Thang and Vung Tau.

The current number of dengue fever cases in these wards has surpassed the five-year average recorded between 2016 and 2021. Without effective control measures, the outbreak is likely to expand further.

In response to the situation, Vung Tau Medical Center has coordinated with local authorities to launch an environmental sanitation campaign, targeting the elimination of mosquito larvae. The campaign is conducted regularly every Saturday.

The center is also providing chemicals, deploying spraying equipment and assigning healthcare personnel to monitor and handle outbreak sites.

