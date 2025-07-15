HCMC health sector committed to increasing investment in facilities in Con Dao

The Ho Chi Minh City health sector is committed to increasing investment in facilities, medical staff to enhance healthcare capacity within Con Dao Special Zone, said Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City called for increased investment in the city’s health sector during a recent six-month review conference organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

Military doctor Bui Nguyen Thanh Nam examines and treats patients at Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc stressed the need to prioritize modern medical equipment, upgraded facilities, and the deployment of experts, medical staff, and doctors to support healthcare in the remote Con Dao Special Zone. The health sector must ensure no one is left behind, even in the most isolated areas, he said.

Dr. Le Cong Tho, Director of Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center, reported that the facility currently operates with a capacity of 100 beds, with 60 beds in phase 1 and an additional 40 beds in phase 2. The center comprises four clinical and paraclinical departments, a Department of Disease Control and Food Safety, a Pharmacy Department, and three functional rooms. It employs a staff of 74, including 16 doctors.

Annually, the center serves over 26,000 outpatients and performs 170–200 surgeries, catering to island residents, armed forces personnel, tourists, and fishermen from other regions.

To strengthen healthcare in Con Dao, the Ho Chi Minh City health sector has launched a two-phase action program. In phase 1, set for the third quarter of 2025, volunteer doctors from the city will be deployed to the island to provide medical support, coinciding with the National Day celebrations on September 2.

Recently, many businesses have actively accompanied the city's health care in improving the quality of grassroots health care. For instance, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) has made a significant contribution to grassroots healthcare in Con Dao by donating advanced medical equipment valued at VND20 billion (US$763,477) to Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center.

The donation includes a RO water system for blood filtration, an artificial kidney dialysis machine, a filter washing machine for blood filtration, a CT scanner system (under 64 slices), a mobile X-ray machine, a biochemical and immunological testing system, an HbA1C testing machine, a blood coagulation meter, and equipment for washing and drying medical instruments, along with essential supplies and chemicals.

Secretary Le Anh Tu of the Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee expressed gratitude for the support from BSR and the city, highlighting the community's enthusiasm for this initiative. He emphasized that the donation will significantly enhance the quality of medical examination and treatment services at the center.

To further strengthen the facility, efforts are underway to complete the management team, which currently lacks two deputy directors and several department heads.

Additionally, the local government is accelerating the renovation of official housing and constructing new apartments to provide stable accommodations for medical experts, doctors, and staff from the mainland working on the island.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment by businesses to support the city's healthcare system, ensuring improved medical services for the Con Dao community.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan