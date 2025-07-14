Drug watchdog asks not to let emergency medications face shortages

The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health said that medical facilities must not let emergency medications, analgesics, and blood supplies face shortage.

The administration has issued a caution regarding the potential for drug shortages due to the effects of the ongoing epidemics and armed conflicts in many countries in the world.

These circumstances could hinder the availability of blood products and opioid pain relievers.

Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson Vietnam also gave a warning of a possible temporary shortage of Concerta (Methylphenidate Hydrochloride 36mg), a drug utilized for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), in the Vietnamese market over the upcoming three months.

In response, the Drug Administration has instructed provincial health departments to direct medical facilities and hospitals to proactively develop plans to ensure sufficient drug supplies, preventing shortages—especially of emergency medications, epidemic prevention drugs, opioid pain relievers, and blood products.

At the same time, they must control quality and pricing to avoid sudden price spikes. If necessary, hospitals are permitted to actively source and import drugs as per regulations and implement suitable alternatives. Heads of medical facilities are responsible for ensuring adequate drug supplies for patient treatment.

Regarding medications containing Methylphenidate Hydrochloride, six types have currently been licensed for circulation in Vietnam. Therefore, the Drug Administration has requested Johnson & Johnson to coordinate with manufacturers to boost production and implement supply plans. Provincial health departments must direct local pharmaceutical businesses and importers to contact manufacturers of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride-based drugs to find alternatives and plan for timely, adequate drug supply to meet treatment demands.

