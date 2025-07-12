Uptick in dengue fever infections observed with over 70 percent in South region

An uptick in dengue fever infections has been observed, with the Southern region comprising more than 70 percent of the total caseload.

This news was announced yesterday at an online conference held by the Department of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health with 34 provinces and cities on strengthening the prevention and control of dengue fever and other infectious diseases by 2025.

At the recent conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Disease Prevention Vo Hai Son issued a warning about the persistent and escalating dengue epidemic across Southeast Asia. In recent weeks, several countries have seen a significant increase in cases:

Malaysia: Over 21,000 cases

Singapore : More than 20,000 cases

More than 20,000 cases Philippines: Over 110,000 cases and 437 deaths.

Domestically, Vietnam is also experiencing a local surge in dengue infections, particularly in the Southern region, which accounts for over 70 percent of the total caseload. While less widespread, sporadic cases have been reported in major Northern locations including Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh.

The predominant types of circulating dengue virus remain D1 and D2, which together represent over 90 percent of reported cases. In addition to the dengue outbreak, other infectious diseases are also presenting challenges. The country has documented more than 97,000 cases of measles, resulting in 11 fatalities. For hand, foot, and mouth disease, over 30,000 cases have been reported, with no deaths recorded.

Significantly, 99 percent of hand, foot, and mouth disease cases occur in children under 10 years old, with those aged 1-5 years (kindergarten and preschool age) making up more than 92 percent of the total.

Numerous epidemiologists have indicated that, following the established cycle, a substantial rise in dengue cases is anticipated in 2025. Consequently, the Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive plan for dengue prevention and control, urging 34 provinces and cities to formulate tailored strategies that align with the unique characteristics of each region.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan