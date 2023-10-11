Long An Province reports first case of monkeypox

On October 11, Ms. Huynh Thi Khanh Linh, Director of the Can Giuoc District Health Center in Long An Province, announced that a case of monkeypox had appeared in the district. This is the first reported case in Long An.

The patient is presently in stable health, self-monitoring, and isolating at home. The patient is free from fever, and the blisters on the patient’s hands have dried up.

Previously, on October 6, the patient sought medical attention at Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital due to suspected monkeypox symptoms. The patient was then directed to provide a sample for testing at the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City, where the results confirmed a positive diagnosis of the monkeypox virus.

Following this, the Long An Provincial Center for Disease Control, in partnership with the Can Giuoc District Health Center, carried out verification, investigation, and implemented measures for disease prevention.

Through epidemiological investigations and contact tracing, all close contacts have been identified and instructed to self-monitor their health for 21 days from their last contact.

Simultaneously, the local healthcare sector has directed patients to self-isolate at home. In the event of developing new clinical symptoms, they are advised to promptly contact healthcare workers for consultation and treatment.

For individuals who have had close contact and exhibit symptoms like headaches, fever, chills, sore throat, discomfort, fatigue, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes, it is crucial to minimize interactions with others and immediately inform the nearest healthcare facility for diagnosis, testing, treatment, and prompt isolation.