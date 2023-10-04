HCMC reports fifth monkeypox case

From 2022 to date, this is the fifth case of monkeypox recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, including two imported cases in 2022.

The Tan Binh District Health Center reported on October 4 that they had identified a case of monkeypox within the district. The patient is a 22-year-old male currently living in Ward 2 in Tan Binh District.

Before that, on the afternoon of October 2, the patient visited the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC with suspected monkeypox symptoms. A sample was taken for testing, and the result came back positive for the monkeypox virus.

Upon receiving information about the case, the Tan Binh District Health Center promptly conducted an epidemiological investigation and compiled a list of individuals who had close contact with the patient within the past 21 days before the onset of the illness. The patient was instructed to inform those who had close contact to self-monitor their health at home for 21 days and to immediately report to the ward's health center if they experience any suspicious symptoms. They should also seek medical examination and advice at a healthcare facility if necessary.

In light of the recent increase in monkeypox cases, the healthcare sector advises the public that if they or anyone around them exhibit suspected monkeypox symptoms, they should promptly seek medical care for consultation, diagnosis, and appropriate treatment.

Suspected symptoms of the disease include the sudden appearance of acute rashes in the form of fluid-filled or pus-filled blisters without an obvious cause. Once the disease is confirmed, patients should strictly adhere to healthcare professionals' guidance in care and treatment to minimize complications and follow infection prevention measures.

Simultaneously, there is a need to provide information to close contacts to detect symptoms early and prevent further transmission.