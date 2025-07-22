Dengue fever cases soar, experts warn vigilance against severe complications

Authorities across Vietnam are sounding the alarm as dengue fever cases continue to surge, with health experts issuing stern warnings about the escalating risk of severe complications as the country enters its peak rainy season.

Dengue fever is escalating rapidly across Vietnam, with a significant uptick in both total infections and severe cases. Health officials are sounding the alarm over the growing threat of complications such as dengue shock syndrome and internal bleeding, urging the public to take preventive measures.

Data from the Ministry of Health’s Department of Preventive Medicine shows that as of mid-July, the country had recorded over 32,000 cases of dengue fever. Over 70 percent of these were concentrated in the southern provinces, where the outbreak is most severe. Compared to the same period last year, several regions have seen sharp increases such as Tay Ninh (274.3 percent), Dong Nai (191.7 percent), and Ho Chi Minh City (151.4 percent).

Authorities are emphasizing the importance of community awareness and mosquito-control measures to mitigate the spread of the disease and reduce the risk of severe outcomes.



In Ho Chi Minh City, pediatric hospitals are overwhelmed with hundreds of children suffering from dengue shock. Both children and adults have been hospitalized in critical condition. Children's Hospital 2 has reported 4 fatalities among nearly 700 dengue patients. The Hospital for Tropical Diseases has admitted nearly 2,000 cases, with 4 deaths recorded.

Dr. Nguyen Minh Tuan, Head of the Dengue Department at Children's Hospital 1 in HCMC, noted that 20–30 percent of children with dengue symptoms had to be hospitalized due to warning signs of severe disease. Currently, the hospital is treating 50–60 severe pediatric cases, many of which involve complications such as shock and multi-organ failure, complicating treatment efforts.

"Previously, the disease primarily affected young children, but now we’re seeing a shift toward older children (ages 10–15) and adults. This means anyone can be at risk," Dr. Tuan warned. Moreover, the risk of a major outbreak in 2025 is high, as it falls within the typical 3–5-year epidemic cycle, similar to the major outbreak in 2022, which recorded over 370,000 cases and 140 deaths.

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for dengue. Care is mainly supportive and symptom-based. Many patients experience mild or no symptoms early on and self-medicate, which increases the risk. Dengue can worsen suddenly during the third to seventh day—often after the fever subsides—making early detection of abnormal symptoms critical. If not treated promptly, patients may fall into shock, experience a drastic drop in platelets, plasma leakage, and blood concentration, leading to organ failure due to insufficient oxygen supply.

By Minh Nam - Translated by Anh Quan