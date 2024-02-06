HCMC readies itself to welcome Lunar New Year by embellishing city

As Ho Chi Minh City readies itself to welcome the Lunar Year of the Dragon, the city is ablaze with excitement for the Lunar New Year Festival. City dwellers are embellishing their neighborhoods to ring in the Lunar New Year .

Workers are working relentless to finish the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal renovation project

Flowers and lights of all colors and shapes are sold and decorated everywhere, people are busy cleaning and decorating alleys and houses to welcome the special holiday running from February 9th, 2024. Both residents and the government want to make the city more beautiful.

Over the past year, Ho Chi Minh City leaders have made concerted efforts in removing many difficulties to complete many important infrastructure projects, making the city more open, beautiful, and modern.

The Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal renovation project is under construction as it is expected that many items will be done through the Tet holiday. This is the city's key project on flood prevention and wastewater treatment for the period 2020-2045. Currently, as the construction project is progressing, it shows a spacious, clean and beautiful canal.

Metropolitan inhabitants are no longer obsessed with a black and stinky canal, causing serious environmental pollution. Leaders of the southern largest city are very determined to finish the project as the project’s investment of VND 8,200 billion (US$ 336,959,766) – a big sum.

Last year, Ho Chi Minh City also completed and put into use many road and bridge projects - some of which had to prolong construction time, or even had to suspend construction due to land clearance and formalities problems. Long Dai Bridge in Thu Duc City was completed in mid-December 2023 is one of the typical projects which has been welcomed by people in the area with great joy because it not only makes people's travel much more convenient but also makes the area beautiful.

In the early days of 2024, the city also has a specific plan to deploy many more important traffic projects, such as closing the Ring Belt No.2 of Ho Chi Minh City, expanding the National Highway 13, and speeding up the progress of the Ring Belt No.3 of Ho Chi Minh City, metro line 2 Ben Thanh - Tham Luong.

Since many years ago, Ho Chi Minh City has always been one of the leading localities in breakthroughs, finding financial resources for investment and development. Due to mechanism-related bottlenecks, the city had to temporarily stop several projects for a long time. Thanks to the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City, the city can remove many problems and take drastic measures to start or restart many projects.

Especially in public investment, city leaders have closely followed and asked to speed up the progress of infrastructure investment projects. The city thus needs huge financial resources to carry out urban beautification. According to the preliminary calculations of the municipal People's Committee, the city can exploit up to 10,000 hectares of land along the main transportation routes that the city is and will deploy such as the Ring Belt No. 3, the metro line No. 2, the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway.

According to many planning and economic experts, the capital from exploiting this land fund is enough for Ho Chi Minh City to carry out urban renovation in many areas, eliminating flooding and eliminating traffic jams in many hot spots not to mention remittances. According to the State Bank, the amount of remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 is estimated at nearly $9.5 billion.

$9.5 billion remittances are a great resource for investment in development and urban embellishment. Moreover, many opinions also suggest that Ho Chi Minh City issue construction bonds so that people, businesses, and overseas Vietnamese have both more investment channels and the opportunity to contribute to the building of the city.

By Nguyen Khoa – Translated by Anh Quan