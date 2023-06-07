Many key projects set to start construction in June

The Ministry of Transport said that the Ring Road 3 project's section through Ho Chi Minh City is expected to start work on June 18, ten days earlier than planned.

Currently, the project's site clearance reaches more than 77 percent in volume, ensuring conditions for starting construction.

The investor of component projects of the Ring Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City whcih rún through the provinces of Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai, announced that the projects will start construction before June 30.

The Ministry of Transport also reported that three component projects of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway are set to start work on June 18.

The first phase of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project has a total length of 53 kilometers, including a 34.2 kilometer long section through Dong Nai Province and a 19.5 kilometer long section through Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province, with a total investment capital of VND17,800 billion (US$762 million).

As planned, the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project will be basically completed in 2025 and put into synchronous operation in 2026.