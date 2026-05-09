HCMC pushes infrastructure and housing reforms

Ho Chi Minh City leaders have been moving to accelerate land clearance, infrastructure upgrades, and social housing projects for sustaining double-digit economic growth.

At the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung )

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on May 8 convened a meeting to review socio-economic performance for April and the first four months of 2026, while setting priorities for the months ahead. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Officials reported strong budget revenue growth, stable market conditions, and continued momentum in tourism, but also warned of mounting pressure on logistics infrastructure and delays in land clearance.

According to Deputy Director Giang Van Hien of the HCMC Tax Department, budget revenue collection reached 42.4 percent of the government’s annual target, marking a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. While manufacturing and business activity continued to expand, he cautioned that structural risks within the economy require close monitoring and early intervention.

On the consumer market, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said prices remain stable despite concerns that the city’s Consumer Price Index is rising faster than the national average. Purchasing power remains strong, with supply expected to remain secure through the end of the year thanks to strategic reserves and distribution planning.

Deputy Director Giang Van Hien of the HCMC Tax Department speaks at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

The tourism sector is projected to generate around VND330 trillion (US$12.5 million) in revenue this year. Director Pham Huy Binh of the HCMC Department of Tourism said international conflicts and rising fuel costs have prompted more travelers to choose domestic destinations, benefiting Ho Chi Minh City. To sustain growth, the city is prioritizing the completion of a new tourism development master plan.

Meanwhile, logistics operators warned of worsening congestion at Cat Lai Port, one of the country’s busiest trade gateways. Representatives from Customs Branch Region II called for more decisive measures to improve transport connectivity and accelerate cargo clearance.

Land clearance and compensation remain a key challenge for the city’s development agenda. Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, said authorities have disbursed VND8.6 trillion, equivalent to more than 25 percent of the city’s VND33.6 trillion compensation budget for 2026.

To speed up progress, the department is developing software to standardize and monitor real-time data on land recovery and resettlement across agencies. Officials also proposed a legal protection framework for personnel involved in compensation work to encourage more proactive decision-making during project implementation.

Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung )

By staff writers - Translated By Anh Quan