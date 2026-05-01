Zero percent import tariff on petroleum extended until June 30

Zero percent import tariff on certain petroleum products is extended until June 30.

On April 30, the Government issued Resolution No. 25/2026/NQ-CP on extending the validity period of Decree No. 72/2026/ND-CP dated March 9, 2026, which amends the preferential import tariff rates for several petroleum products, crude oil, and input materials for petroleum production, among others.

Accordingly, Decree No. 72/2026/ND-CP had previously reduced the preferential import tariff rates for certain petroleum products, crude oil, and input materials for petroleum production to 0 percent under the preferential import tariff schedule, with the application period lasting until April 30, 2026.

Now, Resolution No. 25/2026/NQ-CP clearly states that the validity period of Decree No. 72/2026/ND-CP is extended until June 30, 2026. Resolution No. 25/2026/NQ-CP takes effect from May 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

From July 1, 2026, the preferential import tariff rates for petroleum products, crude oil, and input materials for petroleum production as specified above, as well as under Decree No. 72/2026/ND-CP, shall be implemented in accordance with Decree No. 26/2023/ND-CP dated May 31, 2023, of the Government on export tariff schedules, preferential import tariff schedules, lists of goods and absolute tax rates, mixed tax rates, and out-of-quota import duties.

This decision aims to contribute to stabilizing the petroleum market and ensuring domestic energy security amid a global context that continues to present numerous unpredictable factors. In addition, it helps maintain macroeconomic stability in support of economic growth targets, while ensuring full compliance with the competence, form, sequence, and procedures for formulation and promulgation as prescribed by law.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh