Vietbuild Da Nang showcases new construction technologies, green solutions

The Vietbuild Da Nang 2026 International Exhibition is featuring a wide range of advanced construction technologies and green solutions, reflecting Vietnam’s push toward sustainable development and modern infrastructure.

Speaking at the opening of Vietbuild Da Nang 2026 on May 6, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh highlighted that Vietnam is accelerating infrastructure investment with hundreds of key projects, aiming to complete a strategic transport network, particularly in the Central region.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh and Da Nang city leaders explore exhibition booths. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The exhibition takes place amid positive socio-economic performance nationwide. In the first quarter of 2026, GDP grew by 7.83 percent, with the industry and construction sector expanding by 8.92 percent.

Following the new-term government restructuring, authorities have stepped up efforts to improve institutions and simplify administrative procedures to support socio-economic growth.

The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Construction and the Da Nang City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

At the same time, localities have been directed to step up investment and develop synchronized, modern infrastructure systems. To date, 564 major projects with a total investment of approximately VND5.14 quadrillion (US$194 billion) have been launched, including many strategic transport works.

In Da Nang, numerous projects in transport, seaports, housing, and real estate are being actively implemented. The country aims to complete around 5,000 kilometers of expressways, forming a North–South strategic corridor alongside key economic routes, while also expanding seaport, aviation, railway, and logistics systems, especially in the Central region.

The exhibition promotes emerging trends in new and green technologies in the construction sector. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

In the housing sector, the Government is advancing a plan to build at least one million social housing units, with a target of completing 158,700 units in 2026. Localities, including Da Nang, are actively rolling out multiple projects.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has issued Resolution 29 to address long-delayed projects, unlock resources, increase real estate supply, and bring idle developments into operation. For Da Nang and the Central region, the resolution is expected to drive significant improvements in the near future.

Vietbuild Da Nang is also an opportunity for residents to explore trends and choose suitable materials for construction and home decoration. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Vietbuild Da Nang 2026 features nearly 1,000 booths, showcasing new products and cutting-edge technologies in construction, building materials, renewable energy, circular economy solutions, green transport and smart housing.

The exhibition runs through May 10.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong