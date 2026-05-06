Vietbuild Da Nang showcases new construction technologies, green solutions

Speaking at the opening of Vietbuild Da Nang 2026 on May 6, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh highlighted that Vietnam is accelerating infrastructure investment with hundreds of key projects, aiming to complete a strategic transport network, particularly in the Central region.
The exhibition takes place amid positive socio-economic performance nationwide. In the first quarter of 2026, GDP grew by 7.83 percent, with the industry and construction sector expanding by 8.92 percent.
Following the new-term government restructuring, authorities have stepped up efforts to improve institutions and simplify administrative procedures to support socio-economic growth.
At the same time, localities have been directed to step up investment and develop synchronized, modern infrastructure systems. To date, 564 major projects with a total investment of approximately VND5.14 quadrillion (US$194 billion) have been launched, including many strategic transport works.
In Da Nang, numerous projects in transport, seaports, housing, and real estate are being actively implemented. The country aims to complete around 5,000 kilometers of expressways, forming a North–South strategic corridor alongside key economic routes, while also expanding seaport, aviation, railway, and logistics systems, especially in the Central region.
In the housing sector, the Government is advancing a plan to build at least one million social housing units, with a target of completing 158,700 units in 2026. Localities, including Da Nang, are actively rolling out multiple projects.
Meanwhile, the National Assembly has issued Resolution 29 to address long-delayed projects, unlock resources, increase real estate supply, and bring idle developments into operation. For Da Nang and the Central region, the resolution is expected to drive significant improvements in the near future.
Vietbuild Da Nang 2026 features nearly 1,000 booths, showcasing new products and cutting-edge technologies in construction, building materials, renewable energy, circular economy solutions, green transport and smart housing.
The exhibition runs through May 10.