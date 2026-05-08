Da Nang considers new policies to attract high-quality talent

Da Nang is studying new policies to attract high-quality talent and international technology experts as the city seeks to strengthen its high-tech ecosystem and address growing labor shortages in advanced industries.

Business representatives present recommendations to Da Nang leaders at the forum.

The Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang jointly held the 2026 Business Dialogue Forum on May 8 under the theme “Clearing Bottlenecks, Breaking Through to Success,” focusing on solutions to attract high-quality talent and strengthen the city’s high-tech ecosystem.

At the forum, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tu, Head of the Human Resources Department at Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam Co., Ltd., said the company is manufacturing aircraft components for global aerospace giants, including Boeing and Airbus. However, the firm has struggled to recruit highly skilled engineers and technical specialists, particularly from HCMC and Hanoi, to work in Da Nang.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tu, Head of the Human Resources Department at Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam Co., Ltd., speaks at the forum.

To address the issue, the company proposed that city authorities help connect businesses with Da Nang alumni and professional associations in HCMC and Hanoi, creating channels for highly qualified workers wishing to return to their hometown for employment opportunities.

The company also expressed interest in partnering with the city on recruitment programs and talent promotion campaigns at major universities in HCMC and Hanoi to raise awareness of career opportunities in Da Nang’s growing high-tech sector.

According to Ms. Tran Hanh Trang, Founder and CEO of ENOSTA Group, Da Nang should continue refining policies aimed at attracting international technology investors and experts, positioning itself as an appealing destination for global tech talent.

An overview of the forum

She noted that Da Nang has increasingly been recognized as one of the world’s leading destinations for remote workers. However, the city should not focus solely on attracting online freelancers, but instead target high-level technology specialists, startup founders, and innovation-driven professionals with deep expertise.

To achieve this goal, Ms. Tran Hanh Trang proposed that Da Nang consider introducing an “Innovation Visa” program with a validity of 1 to 3 years for international technology experts and startups, drawing lessons from successful models implemented in Portugal, Estonia, and Thailand.

Responding to the proposals, Mr. Tran Ngoc Thach, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, said the agency would study international experiences involving visa policies for tech professionals and “digital nomad” models that allow people to live, travel, and work remotely in the city. Relevant recommendations are expected to be submitted to municipal authorities in June 2026.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, discusses issues with businesses at the forum.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung said the city is developing new policies to attract highly qualified workers while strengthening cooperation among government agencies, universities, and businesses to align training programs with actual labor market demand.

Da Nang will coordinate with the High-Tech Park Management Board, University of Da Nang, and related institutions to expand the “three-party linkage” model, helping businesses secure skilled workers while creating more local employment opportunities for graduates.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thuy Doan