Business

Economy

Exporters adapt to tight Cambodian customs procedures

As Cambodia has strictly tightened customs clearance procedures for imported goods from other countries since the beginning of May 2026, including Vietnam.

With Cambodia strictly tightening customs clearance procedures for imported goods from other countries since the beginning of May 2026, including Vietnam, authorities said businesses need to proactively adapt the new regulations.

501165_ck.jpg
Hoa Lu International Border Gate in Dong Nai Province, connecting Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo vneconomy.vn

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia, only shipments with complete and valid paperwork are allowed to pass through the Cambodian border. Mandatory paperwork includes certificates of origin, quarantine certificates and other specialised documents depending on each shipment.

Notably, control measures are not limited to Cambodian border checkpoints but extend inland. Currently, customs forces have been deployed to conduct rigorous inspections of vehicles that have completed customs clearance and are traveling into Cambodian territory.

In addition, Cambodian authorities have also tightened penalties for oversized and overloaded vehicles, which has caused many Cambodian transport partners to temporarily suspend contracts for transporting goods from Vietnam because Cambodian importers haven’t yet adapted to the new tax and fee levels and stringent procedural requirements.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia said that this move not only prolongs customs clearance times but also poses significant challenges for goods exported from Vietnam to the market.

Given this situation, the office advises localities, associations and businesses to proactively plan and closely monitor the border situation to adjust production and business plans accordingly.

Besides, exporters must ensure that exported goods have complete paperwork, and effectively control the quality and packaging of exported goods to avoid unnecessary losses.

In the long term, businesses need to shift their business methods from informal to formal trade, meeting the increasingly stringent management standards of importing countries for sustainable development.

VNA

Tags

Cambodian customs procedures Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia shipments

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn