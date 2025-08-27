HCMC pushes for greater school autonomy and digital transformation

Ho Chi Minh City's education sector is moving toward a future of greater autonomy for its public schools, a key focus for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

The initiative was a major point of discussion at a recent conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

The meeting, which summarized achievements from the previous school year, revealed that the department now oversees a network of 251 public schools.

Looking ahead, the city plans to continue its push for educational excellence through several key projects. This includes a continued focus on international student assessment standards, as well as breakthrough programs to bring international certifications in English and Information Technology to students. These efforts are part of a broader, long-term plan to eventually establish English as the city's second language in schools.

Additionally, the department is prioritizing a comprehensive digital transformation. The entire city has already adopted a geographic information system (GIS) to streamline primary school enrollment, and similar digital initiatives are expected to be deployed across the sector.

Despite notable achievements, the education sector continues to encounter significant challenges. By the conclusion of the 2024–2025 academic year, the planning and management of the school network, infrastructure, and teaching equipment have not adequately met the demands of educational development.

Class sizes remain above the regulatory threshold, and the proportion of students attending full-day sessions has yet to reach the established targets. Investment in modern teaching equipment has been neither timely nor synchronized, hindering the effectiveness of instructional delivery.

Moreover, the workforce of educational managers, teachers, and staff remains insufficient in quantity and lacks structural uniformity. A portion of personnel has not met the required standards in foreign language proficiency and digital literacy, thereby limiting their capacity to adapt to educational innovation and international integration.

At the annual school year review conference, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training issued a heartfelt appeal to the entire sector to support communities affected by the flooding caused by Storms No. 4 and No. 5.

Every contribution at this time, regardless of its size, holds immense value. It represents not only material assistance but also compassion and solidarity—a powerful source of encouragement to help affected individuals, especially students in flooded areas, return to school and continue their educational journey, stated Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

Looking ahead to the 2025–2026 academic year, Ho Chi Minh City will commission 1,434 newly constructed classrooms, funded by over VND4,500 billion from the state budget. Additionally, 180 classrooms financed through social investment will be brought into operation, ensuring that all children in the area have access to school placements.

The 15 key tasks for the 2025–2026 academic year: Improve institutional frameworks and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of state management; reform school governance and promote autonomy for public educational institutions. Ensure equitable access to quality education for all learners; prioritize support for vulnerable groups including ethnic minorities, students in island communes, orphans, homeless children, persons with disabilities, and those from poor or near-poor households. Continue innovating and improving the quality of early childhood education, general education, and continuing education. Enhance, standardize, and develop the teaching workforce and educational management staff at all levels. Reform political and ideological education, as well as national defense and security education for teachers, students, and learners. Continue building the 'Happy School' model, fostering well-being and positive learning environments. Strengthen physical education, sports activities, and school health services; ensure school safety and proactively respond to natural disasters and epidemics. Improve the quality of workforce training and modernize vocational education. Promote international integration in education and training. Accelerate comprehensive digital transformation, applying digital technologies and artificial intelligence in education and training; continue administrative reform across the sector. Increase investment in educational infrastructure to support early childhood and general education programs; attract and effectively utilize resources to ensure successful implementation of the 2018 General Education Curriculum. Develop non-public education, expanding access and diversity in educational offerings. Strengthen and improve the effectiveness of inspection and legal enforcement in the education and training sector. Continue implementing emulation movements across the entire education sector. Effectively carry out educational communication efforts, raising awareness and engagement among stakeholders.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan