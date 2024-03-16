HCMC, provinces to build infrastructure development fund for Southeastern region

The People's Committees of provinces in the Southeastern region on March 15 co-organized the 4th cooperation and exchange conference in the first quarter of 2024.

Secretary of the Party's Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Party's Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, and leaders of the People's Committees of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, and Ba Ria- Vung Tau provinces.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh said that the economic and social relations among the Southeastern provinces are expanding, with HCMC acting as the nucleus. When major transportation projects such as Long Thanh International Airport, Bien Hoa Airport, the Ring Roads 3 and 4, Ben Luc - Long Thanh and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressways, and Cat Lai Bridge are put into operation, they will create a driving force for the region’s development. The cooperation among localities in the region will be also an opportunity to jointly plan and efficiently exploit the economic potentials of the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers.

Dong Nai Province proposed that HCMC extend Metro Line 1 to Dong Nai, expand the HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, and implement the investment procedures for the construction of a bridge to replace Cat Lai ferry before 2030 to enhance connectivity between the southern metropolis and Nhon Trach District in the province, serving the travel needs of the people.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province requested the People's Committee of HCMC propose the Ministry of Health speed up the establishment of the Regional Center for Disease Control and complete the smart interactive 3D/360 tourism map of the Southeastern region to promote images of the localities in the region and support investment in building a center to introduce products of Ba Ria - Vung Tau in HCMC.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province also localities in the Southeastern region build databases for the industrial and logistics sectors of the region, and promote digital transformation of industry and logistics in the provinces and cities in the region.

Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province Tran Thu Hien delivers a speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Binh Phuoc Province has coordinated with HCMC and Binh Duong Province to complete the pre-feasibility study report for the Gia Nghia - Chon Thanh expressway to submit it to the National Assembly for approval at the upcoming session, and proposed the investment timeline for the rail route from Di An Station to the Hoa Lu Border Gate from 2025 to 2030, earlier than previously approved.

Tay Ninh Province proposed HCMC carry out a plan for sand exploitation in the Southeastern region to utilize local resources for key construction projects, and prevent illegal sand mining activities, and submit the project to the government.

The province also suggested the southern economic hub organize specialized conferences on offering a pilot tour to explore the Eastern region and connect tourist attractions of each province to create a unique tourism space for the entire region.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Thanh Ngoc proposes HCMC carry out a plan for sand exploitation in the Southeastern region. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the conference, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong stated that during the 2024-2025 period, the provinces in the Southeastern region and Long An Province will focus on resolving obstacles to accelerate the completion of key transportation projects, such as Bien Hoa - Vung Tau and Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressways, Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and Long Thanh International Airport. The localities need to make all efforts to finish the Ring Road 3 project by 2025 and put it into operation in the beginning of 2026, complete the pre-feasibility study report of the Ring Road 4 project, and finalize for submission to competent authorities for investment approval in 2024, organize the implementation and operation in 2028.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong says that the city and provinces will work together to build a project to establish a regional infrastructure development fund. (Photo: SGGP)

The provinces in the Southeastern region will propose and submit to the competent authorities for the issuance of special mechanisms and policies for the construction project of Ring Road 4, focus on completing the pre-feasibility study report, and submit it to the Prime Minister for investment decisions on the HCMC - Moc Bai and HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressways in the second quarter of 2024, approval for the city’s metro line 1 extension to Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces, continue to propose the Prime Minister direct the Ministry of Transport to accelerate the investment progress of Thu Thiem - Long Thanh light rail project which is in sync with Long Thanh international airport.

Regarding trade and tourism, HCMC will cooperate with provinces to organize festivals honoring the quintessence of craft villages in the region in 2024- 2025, and strengthen connectivity among destinations in the localities to develop tourism, especially river tourism.

The city and provinces will work together to build a project to establish a regional infrastructure development fund, and study the logistics project for the Southeast region, and submit it to the Government for approval to create leverage in regional transport infrastructure investment and promote socio-economic growth.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh