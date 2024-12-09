Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC provides vocational training for ex-offenders

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has announced a decision to implement vocational training support policies for individuals who have finished serving their prison sentences, starting December 10.

prison.jpg
HCMC provides vocational training for ex-offenders (Illustrative photo)

This regulation applies to permanent residents of Ho Chi Minh City who have completed their prison sentences and do not qualify for support policies under existing legislation.

Dwellers in Ho Chi Minh City who have served their prison sentences and are permanent residents can enroll in elementary training programs and courses lasting under three months as per special approach.

The implementation of the training support policy is carried out through vocational training establishments that organize elementary training courses and training courses of less than three months.

According to the regulations, each individual is eligible for a one-time training support with a maximum cost reimbursement of VND2 million (US$78.8) per person per course. A daily meal allowance of VND30,000 is provided for each day of actual attendance in the training program. Moreover, those whose training location is 15 kilometers or more from their place of residence are eligible for a VND200,000 transportation allowance per course.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

vocational training for ex-offenders vocational training establishments transportation allowance

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn