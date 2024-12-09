The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has announced a decision to implement vocational training support policies for individuals who have finished serving their prison sentences, starting December 10.

HCMC provides vocational training for ex-offenders (Illustrative photo)

This regulation applies to permanent residents of Ho Chi Minh City who have completed their prison sentences and do not qualify for support policies under existing legislation.

Dwellers in Ho Chi Minh City who have served their prison sentences and are permanent residents can enroll in elementary training programs and courses lasting under three months as per special approach.

The implementation of the training support policy is carried out through vocational training establishments that organize elementary training courses and training courses of less than three months.

According to the regulations, each individual is eligible for a one-time training support with a maximum cost reimbursement of VND2 million (US$78.8) per person per course. A daily meal allowance of VND30,000 is provided for each day of actual attendance in the training program. Moreover, those whose training location is 15 kilometers or more from their place of residence are eligible for a VND200,000 transportation allowance per course.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan