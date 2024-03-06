HCMC proposes for free five online administrative procedures

Ho Chi Minh City is proposing for free of charge five administrative procedures on the internet.

The municipal People's Committee has just submitted a proposal to the Standing Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City suggesting the development of a resolution on fee collection rates in implementing administrative procedures for public services on the internet.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposed no payment for 5 types of administrative procedures.

As per the city People’s Committee’s proposal, people don’t have to pay civil status registration fees, work permit fees for foreigners working in Vietnam, business registration fees, fees for issuance of certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and assets attached to land and construction permit fees.

The development of the resolution aims to encourage people and businesses to actively participate in online public services according to Ho Chi Minh City's policies.

At the same time, this facilitates people and businesses' implementation of necessary procedures without having to go directly to the headquarters of an administrative agency.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan