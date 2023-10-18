HCMC promptly reviews land funds for public transport development

Thu Duc City, districts and relevant agencies in HCMC were required to urgently complete the implementation of directions by the city chairman on land fund exploitation along metro lines, ring roads and neighboring areas.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong required Thu Duc City, city districts and relevant agencies to promptly complete implementing the directions by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai before October 30 related to exploitation of land fund surrounding metro stations and along Metro Line No.1, Metro Line No.2, Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No.4 and neighboring areas to implement transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture was assigned to chair and summarize the proposals of localities and promptly collaborate with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, Department of Transport, Department of Natural Resources and Environment to consult the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on implementing the next works.

Of which, the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture will propose a general road map in the city and some principles and targets to prioritize implementation.

Besides, the department is responsible for consulting the municipal People’s Committee on applying solutions for planning, connecting underground spaces during the studying process; and recording proposals of the HCMC Department of Transport on implementing the transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

Of which, it is important to step by step implement independent projects and study the proposals of the HCMC Department of Transport under the agreement with relevant units to summarize and propose them in a general plan and roadmap.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment is assigned to promptly complete the study report on land fund surrounding metro stations and along Metro Line No.1, Metro Line No.2, Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No.4 and neighboring areas to collaborate with the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture together with relevant units to summarize them to the general plan and roadmap for implementation.