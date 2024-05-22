HCMC proactively implements flood protection projects

The HCMC People's Committee has issued the flood control and sewage treatment program for the 2024 – 2025 period, focusing on upgrading, renovating, and building drainage systems to ensure effective water drainage.

HCMC is carrying out many projects to dredge and clean up canals to fight flooding in the rainy season. (Photo: SGGP)

Many projects have been put into operation

According to the HCMC Department of Construction, the city currently has 18 locations at risk of flooding on streets including Phan Anh in Tan Phu District, Le Duc Tho, Quang Trung and Nguyen Van Khoi in Go Vap District, Ho Hoc Lam in Binh Tan District, National Highway 1A, Dang Thi Ranh, Duong Van Cam, Kha Van Can, Thao Dien, Quoc Huong, Nguyen Van Huong in Thu Duc City, Huynh Tan Phat, Tran Xuan Soan, Le Van Luong, Dao Su Tich and National Road 50 in District 7, Nha Be and Binh Chanh.

During the 2021-2025 period, the city is implementing projects to improve drainage systems with a total length of 96 kilometers, dredge and clean up sections of five kilometers of canals, and operate five mobile pumping stations, 10 pumping stations, and tide control gates in Binh Trieu, Binh Loi, Lang, Nhay-Ruot Ngua, Nhieu Loc- Thi Nghe, Ba Tieng, Phu Lam, Thanh Da, Me Co 1 and 2 canals, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Dang Phu Thanh said.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, Mai Huu Quyet said that in the coming time, the city will invest in upgrading drainage systems to solve severe flooding on some roads.

Heavy rains can cause flooding on Nguyen Van Huong Street in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Construction has coordinated with the relevant units to build a section of the dike system in Thu Duc City on the left bank of the. Saigon River, tidal control sluices on the Kinh River and canals of Tra, Vam Thuat and Nuoc Len, and Te canal embankment along Tran Xuan Soan Street in District 7; and renovate the main drainage channels of Xom Cui, Ba Lon, Thu Dao, Ong Be, and Thay Tieu canals, an embankment on both sides of the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal (the section from Cho Dem River to Tham Luong bridge with a length of 19 km) in the 2021- 2025 period, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Dang Phu Thanh added.

In addition, the renovation of the drainage systems on streets including Nguyen Huu Canh, Tan Quy, Ba Van, Truong Cong Dinh, Bau Cat, Le Duc Tho, Quang Trung, Nguyen Van Khoi, Dang Thi Ranh, Bach Dang, Thao Dien, Quoc Huong, Nguyen Van Huong, Duong Van Cam, Kha Van Can, National Highway 1A, Phan Anh, Ho Hoc Lam has been implemented.

The Department of Construction has proposed the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts in the city regulate illegal encroachment on canals and strengthen the dredging of sewer and canal systems.

Additionally, the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board and the Technical Infrastructure Management Center of the city promptly accelerate the construction progress of urgent projects to put them into operation.

It needs to apply new technologies in the construction of drainage systems, dikes, and embankments to offer effective drainage in heaven rains such as Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe and Dong Dieu pumping stations, Binh Hung, and Binh Hung Hoa wastewater treatment plants.

Building a synchronized drainage system

The city is implementing many construction projects of drainage system to ensure effective water drainage. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC needs to develop a sustainable strategy and vision to address the challenge of flooding caused by intense rainfall for 50-100 years, a comprehensive planning project, and construction of wastewater collection and treatment systems in urban areas, traffic and urban expert Pham Sanh suggested.

The HCMC People's Committee has issued the flood control and sewage treatment program for the 2024 – 2025 period, focusing on upgrading, renovating, and building a drainage system to ensure effective water drainage, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction Dang Phu Thanh said.

From now until 2025, the city will renovate drainage systems on streets including Nguyen Van Khoi, Le Van Tho, Quang Trung (a section from Pham Van Chieu Street to Cho Cau Bridge), Le Duc Tho (a section from Pham Van Chieu Street to Cut Bridge).

The city will also invest in seven projects, consisting of drainage renovation on Thao Dien, Quoc Huong, Xuan Thuy, and Nguyen Van Huong, Bach Dang, National Highway 1A, Phan Anh streets, and an area in Thu Duc market, dredging project of Ba Lon and Bau Trau canals, a project on the left bank of the. Saigon River (from Cau Ngang Canal to Thu Thiem new urban area in Thu Duc City).

Furthermore, the city is making efforts to complete a project on water drainage and environmental improvement of the polluted and put it into operation on April 30, 2025.

Besides, the project of dredging, environmental improvement, infrastructure construction, and land exploitation along the section of Xuyen Tam Canal stretching from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuan River is set to start work in August 2024.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh