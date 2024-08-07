HCMC prioritizes the work of the Youth Union and youth movements

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai (R)

The Southern largest city places youth-related work at the forefront of its priorities from developing policies and regulations for the youth to investing in science, education, entrepreneurship, and innovation, the city aims to encourage and support young people.

A delegation from the Central Steering Committee worked in Ho Chi Minh City to summarize 15 years of implementing Resolution 25 of the 10th Central Committee of the Communist Party on strengthening the Party’s leadership over youth work during the period of accelerated industrialization and modernization, and 10 years of implementing Conclusion 80 of the Politburo on promoting the implementation of Resolution 25.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, youth work and youth movements are always prioritized in Ho Chi Minh City including investing in the development of resolutions and policies related to the city’s youth from policies investing in science, education, training, entrepreneurship, and innovation, all aim to encourage the youth group.

Additionally, grassroots-level policies also pay great attention to the youth. Conversely, the youth are very dynamic, proposing many meaningful and practical movements. For instance, some movements initially started as small youth union activities but later became city-wide or even system-wide activities, said the Vice Chairwoman.

Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Thanh Trung of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City believes that building the youth union is a preliminary step for party-building work.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the municipal Party Committee stated that during the time Ho Chi Minh City was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of the city and the youth nationwide towards the city was very strong, with youth forces actively participating in various tasks and on all fronts.

This clearly demonstrates young people's ready-to-serve spirit to benefit city dwellers particularly and the youth in the country generally, emphasized Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai.

To ensure that youth work in the coming period aligns with the new situation, Nguyen Ho Hai believes that general policies must be concretized by legal regulations, but they must also be tailored to the specific characteristics of each locality. Additionally, solutions are needed to ensure that the role of the Youth Union organization truly becomes a leader on all fronts.

He suggested that party committees, authorities, departments, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and mass organizations continue to raise awareness and perspectives on the important role of youth; focus on leading and directing the building and development of young officials, and promote the role of Youth Union organizations at all levels in advising and promptly implementing the Party’s guidelines and the state’s policies and laws related to youth work.

Furthermore, party committees at all levels need to pay attention to creating conditions for Youth Union organizations to participate in party building, and government building, and to take on some tasks in the local socio-economic development program.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan