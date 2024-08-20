HCMC presents 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member

The Party Committee of Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City organized a ceremony this morning to present the 80-year Party membership badge to Dien Bien Phu Campaign’s veteran Phan Dinh Du.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security presents a 80-year Party membership badge to Dien Bien Phu Campaign’s veteran Phan Dinh Du.

Phan Dinh Du was born in 1927, residing in Ward 2, the city's Tan Binh District a veteran of the globe-shaking victory of Dien Bien Phu.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Board and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security along with leaders from Tan Binh District attended the ceremony.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security (third from right) along with leaders from Tan Binh District present the 80-year Party membership badge to Dien Bien Phu Campaign’s veteran Phan Dinh Du.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam warmly inquired about health, offered encouragement to the veteran Party member and expressed profound gratitude for his contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

He also wished for good health and longevity for the veteran Party member.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Board, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Dien Bien Phu Campaign’s veteran Phan Dinh Du.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong