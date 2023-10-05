HCMC police's units, individuals honored with State honorary title

The HCMC Department of Public Security held a ceremony honoring its forces with the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" on October 4.

Attending the event were General Le Hong Anh, former Politburo Member and former Minister of Public Security; Lieutenant General Nguyen Viet Thanh, former deputy Minister of Public Security, former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee, and former Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau expressed his congratulations to awardees with the State honorary title, including the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes (PC04), the Fire Prevention Fighting and Rescue Police Office, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) and lieutenant colonel Nguyen Chi Thanh, deputy head of the PC07.

The city's Party, State, and people of the city highly appreciated the units' and individuals' outstanding contributions and achievements in protecting political security, social order, and safety in the southern economic hub.

The PC04 discovered and broke up 198 drug trafficking rings, arrested 320 involved in the drug smuggling rings, and seized more than 1.4 tons of synthetic drugs, 130 kilos of heroin, 115 kilos of marijuana,6.22 kilos of cocaine, three grenades, seven guns, 67 bullets, and many firearms.

The recent case is the transportation of over 10 kilograms of narcotics and ecstasy from France to Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The HCMC police prosecuted 57 cases with 129 defendants with drug trafficking as they have been expanding a probe into a case in which four Vietnam Airlines flight attendants were used to transport these illicit drugs from France to Vietnam in mid-March. The functional forces seized nearly 60 kilograms of synthetic drugs, two guns, and other relevant items.

The PC07 has been acknowledged for rescuing thousands of people in fires and offered support to provinces and cities in the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Chi Thanh, deputy head of the PC07 has worked in the division for the last 22 years. He participated in more than 500 rescue operations at home and abroad, rescued more than 20 people in fires, found more than 100 human remains in accidents, saved assets worth over VND120 billion, and took part in hundreds of search and rescue activities. He also joined the country’s team to travel to Turkey to coordinate with the local functional forces to search and rescue the survivors trapped under the earthquake rubble. He rescued one person and found 14 bodies of people killed in the earthquake.