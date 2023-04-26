4 flight attendants exploited to transport drug from France to Vietnam

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has just announced more information about the illegal transporting of narcotics and ecstasy from France to Vietnam.

The case had been detected at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 16 of 2023.

The municipal Department of Public Security said that under the direction of the leader of the Ministry of Public Security, HCMC Police were assigned to chair and collaborate with under the ministry's agencies, provincial and municipal public security departments to promptly perform investigations and clarify the case nature, origin of seized narcotics and ecstasy to strictly handle related subjects in accordance with regulations.

The Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security directed the Investigation Agency of the Department to mobilize police forces from its divisions as well as from districts and Thu Duc City to concentrate on the investigation of the whole ring of trafficking narcotics and ecstasy from France to Vietnam which had been detected on March 16, 2023 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

During the 30-day investigation, the HCMC Department of Public Security and relevant units have clarified that the flight attendants had been used to transport drugs from France to Vietnam.

Besides, the functional forces detected six shipments containing synthetic drugs of all kinds disguised inside tubes of unopened toothpaste with various brands or dietary supplement boxes by a Vietnamese subject residing in France.

The Vietnamese subject took advantage of Vietnamese people studying and living in France to transport drugs to Vietnam via the Noi Bai International Airport.

After that, the subjects used the domestic fast delivery service to deliver the dugs above to another subject in Dong Nai Province to separate them into individual consignments to transport them by road for other subjects in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province.

In addition, the number of narcotics and ecstasy were separated and consumed in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities.

The Investigation Agency under the HCMC Department of Public Security recommended that people and domestic and international express delivery service businesses need to raise awareness, and carefully check sender information and the origin of goods to be transported to avoid being used for illegal transportation of narcotics; promptly inform the police about the packages of goods showing abnormal signs for handling in accordance with regulations.

Some exhibits seized during investigation related to the drug trafficking case