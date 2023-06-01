57 cases, 129 defendants prosecuted in flight attendants transporting drug case

The Ho Chi Minh City Police prosecuted 57 cases and 129 defendants with crimes for the acts of illegally trading, transporting and storing drugs, failing to report and conceal crimes.

The prosecution was performed during the further investigation on the illegal transporting of narcotics and ecstasy from France to Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Besides, the functional forces have also performed administrative handling and seized nearly 60 kilograms of synthetic drugs, two guns and other relevant exhibits.

Through the investigation, the police forces initially identified that from mid-2022 up to the period of detecting the case, the subjects had traded 109,000 ecstasy pills, 80 kilograms of ketamine and methamphetamine and 3,000 packs of drugs being labeled with juice, confectionery with a total transaction amount of more than VND52 billion (US$2.2 million).

The Director Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security continues to direct its professional forces and police in localities to collaborate and widen the investigation of the case to strictly handle it in accordance with the law.