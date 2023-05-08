HCMC Police opens peak period of chip-based ID card, eID account issuances

Ho Chi Minh City Police starts receiving documents for the issuance of chip-based citizen identification cards together with citizens’ electronic identity (eID) accounts from May 8.

From now until the end of this month, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department is estimated to receive procedures for the issuance of chip-based identification cards for 115,828 people who are residing permanently or temporarily in the city but have not been granted chip-based ID cards.

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department will set up the chip-based-ID card issuance points at the headquarters of the Police Team for Administrative Management of Social Order of District Police, Thu Duc City Police and the Police of wards, communes and towns.

In addition, the HCMC Police will arrange mobile ID granting teams, work outside office hours including on Saturdays and Sundays to meet the needs of people.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police call for people who are residing permanently or temporarily in the city but have not been granted chip-based ID to promptly contact local police forces for the issuance of chip-based citizen ID cards soon.