HCMC Police continues to remove obstacles, difficulties in fire safety

The Ho Chi Minh City Police has just hosted a conference with participation of many enterprises to overcome the obstacles and difficulties in fire prevention, control and rescue.

At the conference, many businesses gave their opinions on difficulties and proposed solutions to overcome the obstacles in legal documents related to fire prevention and control.

Representatives of the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department (C07) under the Ministry of Public Security, the Institute of Sciences and Technology under the Ministry of Construction, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the HCMC Department of Public Security answered the inquires, proposals and gave guidance to enterprises.

Speaking at the conference, Head of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division, Colonel Huynh Quang Tam informed that the functional forces had given guidance to 869 business establishments in the city.

The PC07 checked and allowed the re-operation for 363 facilities and the unit was overcoming violations of 486 ones.

Besides, 219 business establishments have not repaired the violations while 124 failed to do so.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security noted the ideas and opinions of enterprises and required the PC07 to closely collaborate with relevant functional agencies to agree on a plan for removing difficulties for enterprises with effective operations.

For any questions and difficulties related to fire prevention and fighting procedures, residents and enterprises can dial hotlines 0693.187.183 or 0789.258.114 (out of office hours) or directly come to the head office of the PC07 at 258, Tran Hung Dao Street, Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.