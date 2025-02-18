HCMC plans to spend over VND221 trillion to relocate all canal-side houses

The Department of Construction has submitted a proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for a plan to relocate all houses built on or along rivers and canals as part of the city’s urban renewal efforts.

Xuyen Tam Canal in Binh Thanh District

From 2021 to 2025, the city set a target to compensate and relocate 6,500 houses along canals. So far, 1,447 houses have been relocated. Based on the current funding plan, by the end of 2025, the city expects to complete compensation and relocation for 5,378 out of 6,500 houses, reaching 82.7 percent of the target. At present, there are 398 projects along rivers and canals that have yet to be implemented, involving the relocation of approximately 39,600 houses across 16 districts and Thu Duc City.

Under the draft plan, HCMC aims to complete the relocation and resettlement of all residents living on or along rivers and canals by 2030. This initiative will help clear water flow, improve environmental sanitation, enhance urban beautification, and unlock riverside land resources for economic development.

To implement the project, the State budget will need to cover costs related to compensation, relocation, site clearance, construction of resettlement and social housing, dredging, renovation, and infrastructure development. The initial estimated budget is VND221.37 trillion. Of this, VND130.68 trillion will go toward compensation, support, and resettlement for eligible households; VND10.69 trillion will cover the cost of building social housing for those not eligible for compensation or resettlement; and VND80 trillion will be allocated for infrastructure development, river dredging, and renovation.

Once the plan is implemented, the city will create land parcels along rivers and canals to auction or offer for bidding to investors for residential and commercial development projects. The estimated revenue from these auctions is expected to reach approximately VND164.11 trillion.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan