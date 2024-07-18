HCMC pioneers comprehensive reform initiative

A delegation of the sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress had a working session with the HCMC Party Committee on July 18.

The working session was chaired by Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang who is a permanent member of the sub-committee cum head of the editorial team in charge of compiling documents for the 14th National Party Congress; and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Attending the event were the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMCParty Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Delegates discussed the results of 40 years of implementing the Doi Moi (renewal) policy of the Party and HCMC, the implementation of socio-economic development tasks in the southern metropolis in the 2020-2025 term, building and rectifying the Party and the political system.

In his speech at the working session, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang acknowledged and highly appreciated the achievements of the Party committee, government, and people of HCMC. These achievements have affirmed the role and position of the city as a special urban area and a leading economic, cultural, and social center of the country.

The southern economic hub has made significant contributions to the construction and completion of the institutions of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration of the country.

In the coming time, HCMC needs to utilize the special mechanisms granted by the Central Government effectively; strengthen innovation of the growth model; restructure the economy; enhance its role as a leading economic locomotive, a driving force, and a center for economic connectivity; address urban infrastructure bottlenecks, urban environmental issues, and population pressures; and improve the quality of life for residents.

In addition, the city must improve the model of urban governance, and develop the HCMC Party Organization into the country’s typical Party Organization.

In recent years, the Party committee, government, and people of HCMC have joined hands to overcome many difficulties, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, to recover from the pandemic gradually; implemented key projects to develop infrastructure and transportation connectivity, and improved urban environment and renovation.

The city is also keen on strengthening the quality of education, healthcare, and social welfare; organizing cultural and arts programs, external relations, and international economic integration activities; enhancing national defense and security.

