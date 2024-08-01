HCMC People's Committee not accept paper documents

The Standing Committee of the HCMC People's Committee, the municipal People's Committee, and the Office of the People's Committee of the city have not yet received paper documents from the units, starting on August 1.

The municipal government’s agencies continuously accept paper documents specified in Official Letter No. 92/UBND-HCTC dated January 8, 2024, on strengthening reception and transferring digital and electronic documents between agencies within the state administrative system.

In addition, they will also return electronic files that do not meet the requirements stipulated by regulations.

Besides the HCMC People's Committee has still received paper documents from residents.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee has delegated departments, agencies, the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to strictly comply with Official Letter No. 92/UBND-HCTC.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh