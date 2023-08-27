HCMC pays tribute to frontline people in Covid-19 fight

The HCMC People’s Committee on August 26 held a meeting to pay tribute to the forces that were responsible for receiving and handing over the ashes of persons who died due to Coronavirus infection to their families.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, and leaders of departments in the city.

According to Major General Le Xuan The, deputy head of the High Command of HCMC, a Special Missions Unit of the Advisory Board under the HCMC High Command was established to receive and hand over ashes of persons, who died due to Coronavirus infection to their families.

The HCMC High Command assigned four troops, 12 regiments, and 12 battalions to receive Covid-19 victims’ bodies and temporarily keep them at funeral houses in Go Vap, Tan Binh, and Binh Tan districts and other four areas.

The Special Missions Unit received the ashes of persons who died due to Coronavirus infection from the Binh Hung Hoa Cremation Center and brought them to the City’s Funeral House. Military command committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City were responsible for carrying cremains back home.

Under the conduct of the HCMC Party Committee and People’s Committee, the city’s High Command delegated Military command committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City and local authorities to transport cremated remains to their houses.

Cremains that have not yet been received by their relatives were temporarily kept at pagodas. All funeral services for people who die from Covid-19 were funded by the HCMC budget.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to the special mission forces of the municipal High Command and districts for receiving and handing over the ashes of persons who died due to Coronavirus infection to their families, along with a special center called H.O.P.E to care for the little ones whose mothers were infected with Covid-19 when their families did not pick them up during the peak of the pandemic in 2021.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of the city presented 665 certificates of merit to military officers soldiers, and volunteers of the H.O.P.E (Have Only Positive Expectation) Center.