Babies born at Hung Vuong Hospital's H.O.P.E Center get free medical check-ups

Hung Vuong Obstetrics Hospital in HCMC will provide free medical check-ups to 259 children who were born and cared for at the H.O.P.E (Have Only Positive Expectation) Center during the Covid-19 pandemic from July 31 to August 4.

Associate Professor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital said that the hospital created a special center called H.O.P.E to care for the little ones whose mothers were infected with Covid-19 when their families did not pick them up during the peak of the pandemic in 2021.

This medical examination that does not include vaccination will evaluate the babies' growth and their current health status.

Doctors will implement physical and mental health check-ups for children. Kids with diseases will receive specific in-depth therapies. In addition, the hospital will provide assistance to orphans. At the examination, children will be given gifts from sponsors.

Parents can bring their children to the hospital from 1 pm to 4 pm and display the necessary documents for getting the medical examination.