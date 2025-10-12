Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Congress delegates conduct field visits

Three groups of delegates attending the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress explored the center areas of former HCMC, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau on October 12.

The activity gave delegates a comprehensive understanding of the new Ho Chi Minh City's conditions, potential, strengths, opportunities and development challenges in the new era.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, HCMC Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, presents gifts to a representative of Vinamilk.

Joining the group in Binh Duong were Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. They explored the transformational development from an agricultural region into a leading industrial and urban hub, with complete regional transportation and modern industrial-urban-service ecosystems. There are 29 operational industrial parks, with over 80 percent occupancy and urbanization exceeding 85 percent, in the area.

The region has been recognized by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) as a model smart city community globally and is gradually developing an ecosystem for innovation, science and technology, and digital transformation, laying the foundation for sustainable development in the Southeastern region.

Delegates tour the warehouse at Vinamilk.

During the visit, delegates explored the transportation and industrial infrastructure, including successful models like Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), My Phuoc Industrial Park and Binh Duong Industrial-Urban-Service Complex, and visited Becamex Group, a state-owned leader in transportation, industrial and urban development.

The delegation also toured Vinamilk, a leading private enterprise in digital and green transformation, demonstrating the active role of the private sector in line with Resolution 68-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee.

Delegates take commemorative photos at Vinamilk.

The field visits offered delegates practical experience, reinforced their confidence, and energized their participation, contributing to the success of the 2025–2030 Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress.

By Cam Nuong, Van Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

