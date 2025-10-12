Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Congress delegates visit Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History

Delegates of the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress visited the headquarters of VNG Corporation and the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History on October 12.

The delegates belonged to groups 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History is one of the largest and oldest museums in Southern Vietnam, attracting numerous domestic and international visitors. It plays a key role in preserving, showcasing and promoting the nation’s historical and cultural values.

4713be0100768d28d467-1665-5603.jpg
The delegation arrives to tour the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The museum now preserves over 40,000 artifacts, featuring many unique and valuable pieces from diverse countries and ethnic groups. They feature a wide range of materials and forms, reflecting significant milestones in the development of Vietnamese history and culture.

The displays cover Vietnam’s history and culture from prehistoric times to 1945, and also highlight distinct cultural features of southern provinces and several countries across Asia.

39f160e0de9753c90a86-9145-6120.jpg
Delegates tour the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The museum also serves as a work and research center for experts and scholars in Vietnamese history, culture and society, as well as regional cultures, along with a team of highly skilled, dedicated and experienced staff.

ece77282ccf541ab18e4-889-7256.jpg
f4a498a126d6ab88f2c7-3655-5358.jpg
Delegates receive an introduction to the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Member of the Party Standing Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission, shared that the visit aims to help delegates gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of Ho Chi Minh City’s historical value.

8e27af2011579c09c546-3370-7448.jpg
Delegates tour the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At VNG Corporation, delegates were introduced to the company and toured the VNG Campus, which is designed with an open, adaptable design with few partitions, ample natural light from skylights, and extensive green and relaxation spaces.

4493530388944279965-6753-6226.jpg
Delegates tour the headquarters of VNG Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The building incorporates various smart technologies to enhance safety, energy efficiency, and eco-friendliness, including solar panels, adjustable lighting, smart meeting rooms and intelligent surveillance systems.

2264223873119890071-1528-8451.jpg
Delegates receive an introduction to VNG. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Party Standing Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, praised the working environment at VNG, noting that it provides IT engineers with optimal conditions to maximize their potential.

He highlighted that VNG’s open and dynamic workplace allows individuals to leverage their strengths, skills and creativity in their work.

f48ccf3d6449e917b058-1515-3806.jpg
VNG Corporation leaders introduce the VNG Campus to the delegates. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Anh Duc expressed hope that public sector workplaces in Ho Chi Minh City would gradually be developed in a more modern, open, and efficient manner, enabling officials and civil servants to fully utilize their skills and wholeheartedly contribute to the city’s development.

Thereby, the Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee encouraged each delegate to thoroughly explore and study during the visit so that upon returning to their respective units, they can create and foster the best possible working environment in their organizations.

8b3a015fbf2832766b39-1712-6367.jpg
Delegates visit the headquarters of VNG Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He also emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the resolutions of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, quickly translating them into action, and contributing to the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City in this new phase, especially as the city now has a much larger scale and scope following the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

By Van Minh, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

