Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress delegates tour Command of Region 2 Navy

Delegates of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee conducted a working trip to the Command of Region 2 Navy on the morning of October 12.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegates present gifts to the officers and soldiers of Navy Region 2 Command. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

Among the delegation were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Colonel Trieu Thanh Tung, Deputy Commander of Navy Region 2; along with delegates from groups 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Representatives of Navy Region 2 Command presents souvenirs to the working delegation. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

In his greeting remarks, Colonel Trieu Thanh Tung, Deputy Commander of Navy Region 2, highlighted that over the past years, the unit has received strong support from Party committees, local authorities, residents and armed forces, particularly from the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

Numerous projects, such as cultural centers, swimming pools and centralized cultivation areas, have been carried out. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has supported projects on the DK1 rigs, with a total value exceeding VND20 billion (US$759,217).

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Tran Van Tuan emphasized that the city always prioritizes national defense and security, closely linked with socio-economic development. In recent years, HCMC has worked closely with military units, including the Navy Region 2 Command, to effectively implement cooperative programs that maintain peace and stability, supporting the development of the city and the Southern region.

The Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council also shared that the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for 2025–2030 term marks a new phase of development, aiming to build the city into a regional hub for economy, finance, industry, science and technology, and innovation in Southeast Asia as a smart, modern and compassionate city.

The working delegation visits ships of Navy Region 2 Command. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

The delegates explore ships of Navy Region 2 Command. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

During the working trip, delegates interacted with officers and soldiers and toured the ships of Navy Region 2.

Navy Region 2 Command is one of the key operational zones of the Vietnam People’s Navy, established to manage, protect and carry out defense missions in the southern waters and continental shelf of the country.

>>>Below are some images of the delegates touring the ships of Navy Region 2. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

By Ngo Binh, Manh Thang, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong