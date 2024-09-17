HCMC Party Committee urges speeding up construction of key transport projects

The HCMC Party Committee has just issued Directive 37-CT/TU to accelerate the construction of key transport projects, infrastructure for digital transformation, green transition, and smart city.

A corner of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The city will also focus on investing in sectors, such as tourism, education, healthcare, science and technology, and sports, and solving urgent urban issues such as traffic jams, flooding, and environmental pollution.

Directive 37-CT/TU has been launched to direct the implementation of Conclusion No. 72-KL/TW of the Politburo regarding the continued execution of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW that promotes the development of a synchronized infrastructure system to transform Vietnam into an industrialized and modern economy.

Under the directive, the city will develop action programs and implementation plans for the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee associated with Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and resolution 98/2023/QH15 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city.

The directive aims to create breakthroughs in mobilizing resources and building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system, ensuring the rapid and sustainable development of HCMC in the coming time.

In addition, mechanisms and policies on economic and social infrastructure, national defense and security, climate change, and environmental protection should be adjusted and completed to create favorable conditions to attract investment.

The directive also emphasizes specific policies for infrastructure to serve digital transformation, green transition, energy transition, smart city construction, and the development of urban models associated with Transit-oriented development (TOD).

The city should also carry out continuous improvement of the business environment, strengthen HCMC’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), and urgently implement tasks related to piloting the decentralization in State management in some fields for HCMC.

The city is making efforts to attract investment in strategic projects for the 2024–2025 period, particularly infrastructure projects under the breakthrough programs in accordance with the resolution of the 11th Municipal Party Congress.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh