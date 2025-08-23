HCMC Party Chief attends party congress of Vietnam National University HCMC

The Party Committee of Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCMC) convened its seventh deputies congress for the 2025–2030 term on the morning of August 23.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attend the seventh deputies congress of Vietnam National University Party Committee.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Mr. Nguyen Hong Linh, Deputy Head of the Central Inspection Commission; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of VNU-HCMC, along with 246 delegates representing nearly 3,000 Party members from 11 affiliated Party organizations.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee speaks at the congress

Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan delivers the opening speech.

In his opening remarks, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that over the past five years, the VNU-HCMC has achieved the goals set by the sixth Party Deputies Congress of the VNU-HCMC, strengthening unity, consensus and collective action. However, he acknowledged that shortcomings remain to be addressed.

According to him, the seventh Party deputies congress takes place amid complex global and regional developments, marked by intensifying strategic competition among major powers, climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, and growing security challenges.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with the rise of the digital and knowledge economies, presents both opportunities and new demands for education and science and technology.

With the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, the Government’s Decree 201/2025 defining the functions, tasks and authority of Vietnam National University and the version of HCMC to become a ‘Southeast Asian international mega-city’, the VNU-HCMC is fully aware of its role as a pillar in the city and the nation’s innovation ecosystem, a nucleus for shaping new development spaces and new drivers of growth, stressed Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Hai Quan.

He added that after three decades of development, the VNU-HCMC is committed to breakthroughs and deeper international integration in the 2025–2030 period, with a long-term vision toward 2045.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presents flowers on behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Fatherland Front to congratulate the congress.

For the 2025–2030 term, the VNU-HCMC has set the following goals of building a strong and transparent Party Committee; fostering unity and system-wide strength; making breakthroughs in attracting, training and nurturing talent; and taking the lead in research, development and application of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The VNU-HCMC also aims to contribute to national strategic tasks and regional development, focusing on building a green, modern and student-friendly university city.

Delegates perform the flag-salute ceremony at the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Huong)

The congress deputies

By 2030, the VNU-HCMC seeks to rank among Asia’s top 100 universities, with a vision to join the world’s top 100 by 2045; serve as a nucleus for creating new development spaces and growth drivers for Ho Chi Minh City, making a significant contribution to Vietnam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong