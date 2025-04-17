HCMC organizes seminar to celebrate 50 years of its Literature and Arts

At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao; head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; former Heads of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Than Thi Thu; deputy heads of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Le Hong Son and Nguyen Tho Truyen; representatives of departments and associations; and artists.

The seminar summarized 50 years of formation, construction, and development of literature and arts in Ho Chi Minh City and proposed solutions to promote its traditions and development directions in the future. It is also an opportunity to promote the insights of scientists, managers, cultural experts, and artists to concretize the content, directions, and measures for the development of literature and arts in the new era, in alignment with the practical context of Ho Chi Minh City.

The seminar’s organization board received 86 submissions featuring a wide range of rich and diverse content. In addition to evaluating literary and artistic activities across various fields, many writings also focused on emerging issues and solutions for the current state of literature and the arts, such as the impact of science and technology, the digital era, and new approaches in the age of social media explosion. Several papers also talk about the importance of aesthetic education and shaping the younger generation's mind to appreciate the arts.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attent the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

According to head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, the city’s literary and artistic activities have consistently preserved and promoted tradition over the past 50 years, taking the lead in the process of integration and innovation while still maintaining national cultural identity. The sector has achieved notable achievements in various aspects, such as building and developing a team of artists and writers, human resource training, discovery of talents, the growth of the next generation of artists in number and quality, and literary and artistic activities that have strongly developed.

The seminar gathered valuable opinions, suggestions, and proposals from scientists, managers, cultural experts, artists, and relevant units to help the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee in timely directing and issuing orientations to further promote and create favorable conditions for the city’s literary and artistic activities to develop more effectively.

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh