HCMC organizes exhibition showcasing high-tech agricultural seeds

On the afternoon of June 15, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a press conference to deliver updates on economic and social matters, as well as the ongoing efforts in pandemic prevention and control within the city.

Mr. Pham Duc Hai, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, presided over the press conference.

During the press conference, Mr. Pham Quang Hoi, Director of the HCMC Agricultural Consultancy and Support Center, announced that from June 21 to 25, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of HCMC, in collaboration with other relevant units, will be hosting a fair and exhibition to showcase high-tech agricultural seeds at Binh Phu Park in District 6.

The fair will feature booths presenting high-quality agricultural varieties, products from scientific research, and technology transfer and applications in agricultural production. It will also showcase successful models of ornamental fish farming and promote products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program.

Regarding the investigation results of three botulinum poisoning cases in mid-May 2023, Mr. Nguyen Van Khuon, Head of the Health Department of Thu Duc City, stated that after verification, the authorities could not find any connection between these poisoning incidents.

The authorities have temporarily shut down two related processed meat production facilities as they lacked business registration and food safety certification. The relevant agencies are awaiting the outcome of the police investigation to determine the appropriate actions to be taken.