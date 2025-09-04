HCMC Oncology Hospital receives two vacuum-assisted breast biopsy machines

The Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital received two vacuum-assisted breast biopsy machines, donated by HAT-MED Vietnam Medical Equipment and Supplies Co., Ltd on September 4.

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital receives two vacuum-assisted breast biopsy machines. (Photo: SGGP)

The donation was facilitated through the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Relief Committee.

In attendance at the handover ceremony were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh; and Director of Department II for Local Affairs under the Office of the Party Central Committee.

According to Dr. Diep Bao Tuan, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, the addition of two new vacuum-assisted breast biopsy machines brings the hospital’s total to six, helping to reduce patient wait times and improve the effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment amid ongoing overcrowding.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc acknowledged the valuable support of the business community in promoting public healthcare. He hoped that the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital would continue to leverage its clinical strengths, expedite the establishment of a Red Cross chapter, and implement cancer screening programs in Con Dao. He also encouraged the hospital to explore a pilot program for cancer screening coverage under health insurance and to transfer medical technologies to hospitals in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

He emphasized the strategic goal for Ho Chi Minh City to become a leading destination for advanced medical services in Asia by 2030 and to stand on par with major global metropolitan centers by 2045, in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, which stipulates the orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital receives approximately 5,000 patient visits per day, with 84 percent of them coming from other provinces and cities across the country.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh